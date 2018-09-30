Achievements recognised at Caistor Grammar

Caistor Grammar School celebrated students’ successes at the annual awards evening last week.

A large and appreciative audience of prize winners and their parents, were delighted to hear from the guest of honour, Professor Toby Wilkinson, Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Lincoln.

Caistor Grammar School awards EMN-180924-214017001

More than 150 prizes were presented, and many students’ achievements were celebrated throughout the evening.

Professor Wilkinson spoke about his own varied career, encouraging students to aspire to follow their ambitions.

HeadmasterAlistair Hopkins highlighted the school’s commitment to volunteering and sharing skills with the wider community.

The Chair of Governors, John Colley, spoke about recent developments, which include the opening, ahead of schedule, of the School’s £250,000 dining hall.