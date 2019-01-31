Above average results see league table rise for Market Rasen school

Market Rasen’s De Aston School is celebrating a rise in the performance tables, which show Year 11 overall progress above the Lincolnshire average.

Overall attainment is above the national and in line with Lincolnshire.

Progress in EBACC English (English/English Literature) was significantly positive, significantly better for the second time in three years than the national and significantly better than English progress in Lincolnshire.

In sixth form, vocational qualifications gained attainment higher than the national and Lincolnshire for similar subjects.

Post 16 GCSE English and maths were also both significantly positive for progress compared to national and Lincolnshire.

De Aston head teacher, Simon Porter praised the work of his staff, the support from parents and the endeavours of the De Aston learners.

He said: “Whilst I think league tables in education are divisive and unfair in a county that operates selective education, it is still good to recognise the excellent progress De Aston has made in the last year.

“There are many areas of success for us to celebrate and as always lots that we are working to improve even further.

“I would like to pay tribute to my staff who work tirelessly to improve outcomes.”

Mr Porter continued: “Equally, we are a school that values extra-curricular opportunities alongside exam outcomes and my staff give up so much of their time to provide our young people with experiences outside the classroom.”