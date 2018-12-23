Ducks take to water at Middle Rasen for New Year race

Get 2019 off to a racing start as Middle Rasen goes quackers once more on New Year’s Day.

Following the success of last year’s event, the Middle Rasen Duck Committee (MRDC) will be running the duck race on January 1.

The race will start at mid-day at the bridge in Low Church Road and end at the bridge in Church Street.

A presentation to the winners and a draw will be held in the Nag’s Head Public House afterwards.

Ducks can be bought at the Crossroads Village Store, the Nag’s Head, or via www.middlerasen.org.uk.

A small number will be available at the bridge on the day.

The ducks are numbered and cost £1 each, which covers entry into the race and also a chance to win a prize in the draw.

All proceeds from the event will go to local worthy causes.