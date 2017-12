This Friday, December 22, will be the Rasen Mail’s last drop-in session at Rasen Hub for 2017.

The Hub will be closed throughout the Christmas and New Year period, reopening on Monday, January 8.

The first drop-in of 2018 will be on Friday, January 12, from 10am to 1pm.

Meanwhile, reporters can be contacted by email on rasenmail@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588.