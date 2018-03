If you are interested in being part of the future of the former Co-op building in Caistor Market Place get along to the town hall tonight (Wednesday) to see how you can get involved.

The drop-in event will be held from 6pm to 7.30pm.

East Midlands Community Led Housing is helping Heritage Lincolnshire with the set-up of the Steering Group to progress the project; if you’d like to talk about what is involved please contact their Senior Facilitator, John Mather, on 01522 785288.