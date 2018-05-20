Double the fun as cycle rally comes to Rasen

Hundreds of tandem cyclists from across the UK and beyond are expected in Market Rasen at the end of the month.

The UK Tandem Club’s 2018 National Rally will be based at De Aston School from May 26 to June 2.

Organisers say this will be the largest gathering of tandems this year and promises to be a major local tourist event.

“The Club has visited several European countries and many parts of the UK, but this is the first time for a while that we are coming to Lincolnshire,” said Peter Weeks, Publicity Officer for the UK Tandem Club.

“We look forward to exploring this beautiful area.”

Groups of tandems will be seen out every day exploring the area.

Peter added: “The Tandem Club UK is the only club specifically for people who ride bikes designed for two or more people.

“Tandem cycling is currently enjoying a surge in popularity, with sales of new and second-hand tandems booming, as more and more people discover how much cycling together increases their enjoyment.

“Club members are of all ages and levels of experience, from families who enjoy cycling together to couples just starting.

“A few members have owned the same tandem for many years; in one case since they were married over 50 years ago!”

Contrary to popular folklore, both riders need to pedal to make a tandem go, but with less wind resistance and less weight than two ordinary bikes, a tandem soon eats up the miles as well as being a very sociable way to travel and see the countryside.

The view on the back is surprisingly good for the ‘stoker’, while the ‘captain’ or ‘pilot’ at the front steers and controls the gears and brakes.

Both have to help balance the tandem, but there are stokers who have never learned to ride an ordinary bike. Tandems are also a wonderful way for disabled or partially-sighted or blind cyclists to take part in an outdoor activity otherwise closed to them.

For more information cobtact Peter Weekson 07730 925759 or visit tandem-club.org.uk