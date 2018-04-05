Double success for Rasen area beauty queen

A Market Rasen teenager who juggles her A-Level studies and competing in beauty pageants has spilled all on her recent success.

Aimee Knight is still reeling after being crowned Miss Newark and Miss Nottinghamshire - securing her a place in the final of Miss England.

On her latest success, the 18-year-old beauty queen said: “I feel astonished to have achieved both titles in such a short amount of time.

“I am very excited to make the most of every opportunity and enjoy every second of it.

“The past five weeks have been my first experience with being part of Miss England and every day I am learning something new.

“Getting through to the final in my first year of taking part in Miss England is far beyond what I thought I would achieve, as I was taking this year as experience to see if it would be something I would enjoy doing to try and succeed in the following year.”

Although the location and date of the Miss England final have not been confirmed yet, it is expected to take place in July/August.

Aimee first started competing last year, after she was scouted in Lincoln by the previous Miss Lincolnshire 2017.

Aimee said: “At first I didn’t think it would be something I could do well in.

“However, having done some research into Miss England, I thought the contests would help me excel as an individual even if I didn’t win any titles or achievements.”

With recent media coverage regarding ‘beauty pageant girls’ Aimee encourages women to give pageanting a go.

She said: “I encourage girls to take part as Miss England helps girls with their confidence and has a strong ethos with charity work, encouraging girls to raise money for Miss World charity Beauty With A Purpose, which helps disadvantaged children all around the world.”

On what she enjoys most about pageanting, Aimee said: “My favourite part has been getting to know all the girls within the contest as we are all so supportive of each other.

“It’s amazing to see young women encouraging each other in the competition, and even though I have only been in the process a short time, I am growing as an individual and as a young woman.

“I can’t wait to grow into the best version of myself by being charitable and being able to communicate with everyone from all walks of life.

“To all the girls who are interested or considering taking part, I say go for it!

“It’s a brilliant opportunity and definitely worth while.”