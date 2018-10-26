Double delight for busy Kelsey animal farm attraction

A South Kelsey business is celebrating after being recognised at two prestigious award events.

Earlier this month, Hall Farm Park was awarded highly commended tearoom 2018 at the Select Lincolnshire Awards held in Lincoln.

Then just a few days later, they were named runner-up in the Best Rural Tourism Business at the Rural Business Awards Midlands event held at Eastwood Hall, Nottingham.

Owned by the Knapton family, the animal park has been open for 12 years and runs alongside the family farm.

Speaking after the award ceremony, Tracy Knapton said: “It was an incredible evening, especially as we were named runner up in the category.

“This was an amazing and unexpected achievement for our small family-run farm park, especially as we were up against much bigger competitors.

“We are incredibly proud of our achievements.

“Since opening 12 years ago our aim has always been to offer a fun, memorable, value for money day out with a caring, family atmosphere, offering a range of unique experiences.

“The Rural Business Awards are a benchmark for rural businesses across the UK and we are delighted to have been so successful.”

Visitors to Hall Farm Park can meet the friendly animals, including goats which can be taken for a walk.

There are lambs to bottle feed, and a tractor ride to meet and feed the cattle.

Indoor and outdoor play areas cater for all ages, including crazy golf and a newly extended heated play barn, ensuring all-weather fun.

Mrs Knapton added: “We are a farming family who care passionately about farming, the countryside and supporting the local economy.

“We run Hall Farm Park as a family, with three generations involved, and we offer a fun filled day out for families, with unique activities.”

This week, Hall Farm is organising some special events on a Halloween theme.

There is spooky biscuit decorating, Winnie the Witch’s black cat Halloween Hunt, and face painting, with details at www.hallfarmpark.co.uk .