Diversions in place as council carry out road repairs on the A46 Nettleham

Diversions are in place as of today (Monday, February 4) as Lincolnshire County Council carry out road improvements on a stretch of the A46.

The council is replacing 2.5km of wornout road surface from the Nettleham roundabout towards Welton.

The toal programme of works is expected to last for six weeks, subject to suitable weather conditions.

As part of the improvements, which started on Monday (February 4), works will be carried out overnight from 8pm to 6am, Monday to Friday.

The signed diversion route will be via A46 Lincoln Road, Gallamore Lane, Caistor Road, A1103, A631, A15, and vice versa.

Coun Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways, said: “As part of these improvements, we’ll be rebuilding a 2.5km section of the A46, from Nettleham Roundabout towards Welton, to replace road surface that is nearing the end of its serviceable life.

“Due to the nature of the works, there will inevitably be some temporary disruptions.

“However, we’ll be doing everything we can to minimise these - including scheduling the works overnight to lessen the impact for road users.

“Also, every effort will be made to keep the noise level to a minimum after 11pm, however works will continue throughout the night.

“We ask for your continued patience while these works are carried out.

“Not only will the road’s life be extended, but these improvements will also ensure smoother journeys and increased safety for all road users.”