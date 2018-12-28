Discover local countryside on a winter walk

Blow away the cobwebs and get outdoors to enjoy the local countryside over Christmas and New Year.

That is the message from The Ramblers, who are holding a Festival of Winter Walks between now and Sunday, January 6.

Hundreds of walks are taking place nationwide, including a total of 17 across Lincolnshire.

Area secretary for the Lincolnshire Ramblers Stuart Parker said: “ We’ve got some lovely contrasts of countryside here in Lincolnshire just waiting to be explored and you can wrap up warm and head out on a winter’s day for an invigorating walk.

“All are welcome to take part, the festival walks are free and vary in length from four to 15 miles. ”

“It is also a perfect opportunity to kick-start a healthier lifestyle in the New Year.

“Why not join us in 2019?

“Our programme features over 700 led walks held between our 11 local groups.”

The closest walk to Market Rasen is on New Year’s Day.

Meet at 9.30am at Tealby Church for a 13-mile hard hike with Lincoln Ramblers.

More details on this walk on 01522-793928.

Scunthorpe Ramblers will be leading a seven-mile walk the following day (January 2), meeting at Barnetby Station at 10.30am.

For all the walks, see ‘Calendar Of Walks’ at www.lincolnshireramblers.org.uk