Dinosaurs ready to rule Rand Park Farm

It’s all happening at Rand Park Farm, near Wragby, during the school summer holidays.

For the first time, the farm will be featuring amazing themes across the six spectacular weeks of the break.

There will be opportunities for visitors to learn about their favourite farmyard friends, try a circus skill, become a knight of the realm, play in a giant outdoor sandpit, walk the plank....and make their own dinosaur.

The themes are as follows;

•23-29 July: Down on the Farm

•30 July–5 August: Circus

•6-12 August: Knights & Princess

•13-19 August: Seaside

•20-26 August: Pirates

•27 August–2 September: Dinosaurs

Down on the Farm is already underway and there’s a chance to say hello to some of our farm’s new arrivals including Harry and Olivia.

Younger - and older - visitors can bottle feed the lambs and calves and make a farm memento to take home!

The opportunity to learn how to spin a plate and juggle will feature in ythe circus theme while anyone who takes part in the Nights and Princess promotion can make their own sword and shield to take home.

The giant sandpit will be part of the seadside theme, along with a traditional Punch and Judy Show.

There’s also a chance to follow a trail to discover hidden treasure, make a pirate mask and walk the plant...if you dare!

To round off the themes, follow the dinosaur footprints or make your own cuddly dinosaur.

Special guest ‘Dexter’ will be at the farm on Bank Holiday Monday.

•Discover more here