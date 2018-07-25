Developers able to toast success of Keelby homes

A consortium of developers who have built more than 7,000 homes have added five quality homes in the village of Keelby to their accomplishments.

Land Development Lincs Ltd built the five quality homes off Yarborough Road - adjacent to the playing field in the village.

The development, named Dixon Close, features three to six bedroom homes.

The developer has now revealed that all the homes have ‘sold quickly’.

Three of the 15 members of the consortium have supported the Keelby development - James Bratton and Co Ltd, T Dixon and Sons, and Bannistor Developments.

Support for the Keelby development also came through a partnership agreement with North East Lincolnshire Council and West Lindsey District Council.

Daniel Snowdon, from Ross Davy Associates - part of the consortium, said they are pleased with the final product created.

Mr Snowdon added: “The build went smoothly from start to finish and the proof of the quality has been in the sales, as all the homes have sold.

“We have worked closely with West Lindsey District Council’s Building Control team who carried out the site inspections for the new development.

“It has been an excellent all round project.”

Phillip Westmorland, building control manager at West Lindsey District Council, officially handed over the completion certificate to the developers.

He said: “It has been a pleasure to work with Land Development Lincs Ltd. The homes are all unique and very good quality.

“We are thrilled to be able to support this project and look forward to working closely with them in the future.”

Ian Short, team manager at North East Lincolnshire Council, added: “North East Lincolnshire Building Control plan checking team were happy to be involved with Building Regulation process under the LABC Partner Authority scheme.

“We look forward to working on such schemes in the future.”