Desperate plea from Caistor hedgehog charity

A Caistor-based animal charity has issued a desperate plea for donations of dry cat biscuits.

Caistor Hedgehog Care, in North Street, looks after hedgehogs and offers advice on what to do if you find a hog in your garden.

With hedgehogs now coming out of hibernation, the charity has issued a desperate appeal for donations to feed the hungry hogs in their care.

The charity is looking for Tesco-brand complete dry food in chicken and rice flavour (kitten) and chicken flavour (adult).

Cat biscuits can be delivered to 9 North Street, in Caistor.