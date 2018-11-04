Descendents of fallen to attend village memorial

In the culmination of a project to mark the centenary of the First World War armistice, Tealby Church will welcome 21 descendents of those from Tealby who died to this year’s Service of Remembrance.

The service will start at 10.30am on Sunday, November 11, and will include the national two-minute silence at 11am.

Like Market Rasen Church and many across the country, in preparation for the service a display of poppies is being made.

The concept at Tealby is for the number of poppies to represent the number of men and women from the parishes of the Walesby Group - Claxby, Brookenby, Walesby, Tealby, Normanby le Wold, North Willingham, Thoresway, Kirmond le Mire, Croxby and Stainton le Vale - who died in two world wars, and in many conflicts since.

Because of the 1,075 men lost from RAF Binbrook, the total number is well over 1,100.

Over the last few months, needles have been clacking as people create the poppies and organisers hope everyone will find the waterfall display ‘stunning’ and a ‘suitable focus for remembrance’.

A collection for the Royal British Legion will be made at the service and refreshments will be available afterwards at the back of the church.

A plate of food for sharing from anyone attending will be greatly appreciated.