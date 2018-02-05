Delay to work on Rasen skatepark

Work began on Market Rasen’s new skate park last week, however today (Monday) things have had to be halted due to excessive water at the Mill Road site.

Town councillor and deputy mayor Stephen Bunney, who has been spearheading the project, said they are doing everything to get the project back on track.

“The old equipment has been removed, but the high level of water now in the area means work has had to be temporarily stopped.

“We will be allowing the water to drain away naturally, as that is the best and most cost effective solution.

“That shouldn’t take too long; we will be keeping a close eye on it and doing everything we can to get the project back on schedule.”

The current halt to the work may also result in a delay to the planned opening date of mid March.

Coun Bunney added: “Unfortunately, we can’t predict the weather.

“I will be talking to our young skaters about the situation, but hopefully the delays to the work will be kept to a minimum.”

As previously reported, the skate park project has been well supported by the town’s young skaters.

Funding for the project, which will cost in the region of £85,000, has been quick to come in, meaning, even with this delay, the whole project will have taken less than 12 months from start to finish.