Decision time for extension to Rasen area chicken farm

West Lindsey District Council is soon to vote on an application for an extension to an intensive poultry factory farm in Ussleby, near Market Rasen.

The application, submitted by Hay Farms on October 5, 2017, proposes to build two additional poultry buildings, six feeds bins and hard standing area.

The site is at Park Farm, in Caistor, Ussleby.

A decision is expected by today (January 25).

Objections have come from residents, Coun Thomas Smith (Rasen ward) and MP Sir Edward Leigh.

Glentham resident Mervyn Davies said: “There are now nine large chicken factories in the immediate area providing millions of birds, producing cheap meat. Is there no limit to the number of these factories that meet none of the local plan requirements to be imposed upon us?”

Another objector is Fiona Pringle, who in November 2017 was successful in stopping plans for a large poultry unit in Glentham.

Speaking to the Rasen Mail, Ms Pringle said: “With the support I got regarding the Glentham factory no one is at all bothered about the huge Ussleby factory? Why not?”

Sir Edward Leigh also objected to the plans, agreeing with points made by Ms Pringle.

Osgodby Parish Council, however, raised no objections to the planning application.