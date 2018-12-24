De Aston students up for debate

Year 12 De Aston students Charlotte Marriott, Chloe Chuck and Ellyse Gilliot took on Hymers College in the English Speaking Union official regional competition after being coached and supported by head teacher Simon Porter.

Mr Porter said: “ Ellyse was a fantastic chair for the debate and Chloe and Charlotte were both eloquent and persuasive in equal measure as they proposed the social and economic case for building on the greenbelt. They did a fantastic job at debating and we look forward to seeing who they will face in the next round.”