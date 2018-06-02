De Aston hosts Slam Jam event

Students from De Aston School have once again been showing their talent for the spoken word.

The Market Rasen school hosted the regional finals of Slam Jam, where they competed against Baysgarth School, Louth King Edward VI Grammar School and Horncastle’s Banovallum School.

Ellie Cole

De Aston was represented by three entrants - Ellie Cole (Y8); Chloe Chuck (Yr11) and a group of girls from Yr7 Abigail Mansfield, Phoebe Gleadall, Kelsie Dawson and Charlotte Kaynes.

They had to perform their own original writing and they were marked on performance and use of language.

Head of English Sarah Peacock said: “It was great to have a strong KS3 presence demonstrating that there are lots of opportunities for KS3 in the arts.

“They all performed brilliantly.”

Slam Jammers Abigail MAnsfield, Phoebe Gleadall, Kelsie Dawson and Charlotte Kaynes

Results for the competition have now been published and Chloe Chuck will progress to the final.

Chloe was commended for her use of stark imagery and emotive language and now will face several other schools in the final on June 28 at Lincoln’s LPAC.

Tickets are on sale to the general public, priced £5 from lpac.co.uk.