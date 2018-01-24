Date set for work to start on Rasen skatepark

After months of planning, work on Market Rasen’s new skate park is set to get underway.

It is less than a year since the idea of replacing the Mill Park facility was raised and since then town councillors and young skaters have worked together to make it a reality.

The project is costing in the region of £95,000, with money coming from development grants through 106 agreements, council funds and fundraising.

Spearheading the project, and leading the steering group, which has included young skatepark users, has been deputy mayor Steve Bunney who is delighted the work is now due to start.

He said: “The skatepark was one of town council’s priorities for last year and it is fantastic this project is near completion in so sort a period of time.

“Unfortunately, the skatepark will be closed over the forthcoming half-term holiday, but it is important to get the work done.”

Work will begin next week to remove the existing ramps and the skatepark will not be open again until sometime in March.

It is hoped work to install the new equipment will take place in the week beginning February 26, if all else has gone to plan.

The skatepark is a major investment for the town and council chairman and town mayor John Matthews has praised the work done by Coun Bunney in driving the project forward

Speaker earlier this month at the town council meeting, Coun Matthews said: “We appreciate all the hard work Coun Bunney has put into this.

“If you had said to me 12 months ago we would have a new one (skatepark) by Easter 2018, I would have said ‘yeah right’.

“But I think to get a project we have undertaken completed in what is effectively a nine month time frame is a job very well done.”

An opening celebration is being planned for March.

•Who do you think should be invited to perform the official opening?

Let us know here at the Rasen Mail.