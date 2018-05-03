Cultural focus for Brookenby author’s debut

A volunteer at Caistor Arts and Heritage centre has put her skills to good use by writing her first novel.

Writing under her pen-name, Ann Rose Tuxworth, Juanita Downey, from Brookenby, says she is delighted with how ‘The Green Kimono’ has turned out.

She said: “I have illustrated books before and did a creative writing diploma in my youth, but this is my first go at writing a crime thriller.

“I had a very clear vision of the people and culture I wanted to reflect in the book and it has worked well.”

The book, set in the year 3,000, also features Juanita’s other love - the preservation of heritage and artefacts.

She continued: “It is so important to look after our heritage - not just British heritage, but across the world.

“The book is also very much about equality and the rights and achievements of women; the main characters are women and span three generations.”

Juanita is also keen to champion the continuation of writing as a key skill.

She said: “We live in a world where texting and email dominate us, but it is so important to emphasise writing, and I think it is so important that people keep that skill, as it is the foundation to everything.”

Juanita, who helps update the exhibitions at the Caistor centre will be turning the spotlight on herself this Sunday, May 6.

She is hosting a free drop in session from 10.30am to 2.30pm to talk about her book and the research that went into it - and maybe even inspiring more would-be authors.