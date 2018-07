A Caistor-based animal charity has issued a critical plea for donations of dry cat biscuits.

Caistor Hedgehog Care, in North Street, looks after hedgehogs and offers advice on what to do if you find a hog in your garden.

The charity is looking for Tesco-brand complete dry food in chicken and rice flavour (kitten) and chicken flavour (adult).

Biscuits can be delivered to 9 North Street, Caistor.