West Lindsey installs CCTV in bid to stop village crime

CCTV cameras have been installed in key locations at Hemswell Cliff in a bid to prevent crime.

West Lindsey District Council will be monitoring footage 24/7, meaning operators can detect and respond to incidents as they happen.

WLDC works closely with Lincolnshire Police so images will be shared with the police control room and officers.

Images will also be reviewed to support any police or council led investigations, with CCTV being produced as evidence.

Coun Trevor Young, member champion for community safety and anti-social behaviour at WLDC, said: “We have listened to the needs of residents in Hemswell Cliff and we are pleased that we have been able to provide CCTV coverage for them.

“We hope this will act as a deterrent for any anti-social behaviour and give communities confidence by creating a safer community.”

The news has been welcomed by ward member Coun Paul Howitt Cowan and Coun Graham Prestwood, chairman of Hemswell Cliff Parish Council.

Coun Prestwood said: “We are very pleased at the continued support we receive from WLDC in our aim to create a better, safer and more pleasant place to live.

“Whilst we appreciate people’s desire for privacy, the only people who need to be concerned by the cameras are those who are up to no good.

“We hope and believe it will play a large part in our efforts to reduce the crime and anti-social behaviour which has blighted the village in recent years.”

In 2016, WLDC upgraded its CCTV capabilities to use the latest HD technology.

Images are recorded and transmitted in high definition, greatly improving the quality of footage and evidence produced.

The Control Centre was also completely refurbished to make best use of the cameras.

New and larger HD monitors allow staff to see better quality images to identify incidents and offenders.