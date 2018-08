Lincolnshire Police arrested a 21-year-old man in Market Rasen yesterday (Tuesday) on suspicion of fraud.

Police say a 72-year-old man attempted to withdraw £1,000 from Lloyds Bank in Market Place, Market Rasen.

The Police were called just before 10am and officers arrested the 21-year-old outside the bank.

A spokesman confirmed the 21-year-old has now been released on bail.

• If you think you have been a victim of fraud, call 101 or report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.