Update: Police locate man after theft appeal

Lincolnshire Police say they have identified a man they wanted to speak to in relation to shop thefts in Market Rasen.

In a statement this afternoon, a Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We have now identified the man from the image we released, so we have removed our appeal.”

Lincolnshire Police would like to speak to this man, who may have information about thefts from a shop in Market Rasen.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “On three separate occasions – January 4, 5 and 8 – a man entered the Co-operative store on John Street, taking various grocery items without paying for them.”

If you have information, call 101, quoting Incident 319 of January 8 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.polce.uk quoting incident 319 of January 8 in the subject of your email.