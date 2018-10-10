UPDATE: Mother appeals for information after son, 13, was ‘stabbed’ in Caistor

A mother is appealing for information after claiming her 13-year-old son was allegedly stabbed in the head in Caistor yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon.

In a post on a Facebook, the mother says the incident happened at around 3.30pm between the park and the police station.

She wrote: “My son who is autistic and 13 was walking to get his bus home from school like he does everyday and between the park and the police station or even on the park itself he has been stabbed in the head with a knife.

“I’m thankful to the man who stopped with his children and attended to him and also to anyone else who stopped and teachers from the school and also to the paramedics and police but please someone must have seen something.

“If you saw this incident please come forward and contact the police using 101 and stating the reference number 277 9th October 2018.”

The mother goes on to say her son needed treatment at hospital.

She wrote: “My son has had to have his head glued and cleaned and bandaged and spent several hours in A&E and I’m furious for something like this to happen in such a quiet area.

“Police will be doing a door to door in the area tomorrow and will be asking if anyone has any CCTV.”

Lincolnshire Police said this morning (Wednesday) that they received a report at 3.51pm yesterday (Tuesday) of a 13-year-old boy sustaining a head injury.

However, a spokesman said they were unable to confirm how the injury occured.