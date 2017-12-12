UPDATE: Missing Lincolnshire man rushed to hospital after being found by police in freezing conditions

A Lincolnshire man who went missing from his home has today been located by police and rushed to hospital for treatment.

Royston Draper was located on a path going to the beach in Chapel St Leonards. He has been taken to hospital suffering from the effects of the cold weather.

Royston has not been seen since leaving the Trafalgar Pub in Chapel St Leonards around 8.20pm on Sunday December 10. He is on medication and police wanted to make sure he was safe and well.

Royston,, who is 60 years old and regularly visits the Trafalgar Pub, St Leonards Drive in Chapel St Leonards, visited the pub on Sunday evening and left around 8.20pm, he was last seen walking along Ancaster Avenue.

Having been found today, Tuesday December 12, police thanked the press and public for their help with the appeal