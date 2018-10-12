Update: Caistor incident closed

Lincolnshire Police have said no further action is being taken over the incident in Caistor on Tuesday (October 9) where a 13-year-old Caistor student sustained a head injury.

A police spokesman told the Rasen Mail: “We can confirm we are not investigating this incident as a crime, unless any evidence comes to light that suggests the circumstances as we understand them at the moment change.”

