Thefts reported in area

A series of thefts from sheds and outbuildings in the Caistor and West Rasen areas have been reported to police between December 19 and 28.

In most cases, padlocks were snapped off overnight and tools stolen from within, generally expensive power tools.

Three males wearing masks were captured on CCTV entering an outbuilding in Tealby during the early hours of December 21; they had a look around and left.

It appears they were travelling in a silver Nissan X-Trail, but no registration could be seen.

Police are reminding people to ensure sheds and outbuildings are secure as they possibly can be.

Call 101 if you see or hear any suspicious activity.