Sheep killed after suspected dog attack near Market Rasen

Police are investigating what is believed to be a dog attack on sheep in a field in Croxby, Market Rasen.

The owner had 17 pedigree Hampshire and Blue Texel rams that were savagely attacked overnight on Thursday January 11 / Friday January 12.

It is believed that the injuries are consistent with a dog attack.

As a result three of the Hampshire rams were killed, one is in a serious condition and the others have a variety of injuries.

One ram still is missing and could be in the local area of Croxby or Brookenby.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, or who may have seen the missing ram, should call 101 quoting incident 78 of 12 January.