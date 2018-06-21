‘Sad’ vandal attack at town school

Market Rasen Primary School’s executive headteacher has condemned criminals who caused ‘extensive’ damage to six classroom windows.

Andrew Smith described the incident as ‘sad’ and ‘disappointing’ and said the vandals’ actions ultimately disadvantaged pupils at the school.

Damage to the windows at Market Rasen Primary School EMN-180618-143500001

Lincolnshire Police have launched an appeal for information after the windows were damaged with 5mm ball bearings between 5pm on Wednesday, June 13 and 7am on Thursday, June 14.

Mr Smith said: “It’s really sad when we live in such a lovely community.

“We’re going to have to spend time and money repairing this.

“We could have used the money to make our school better.

“Money is tight at the moment.

“It’s really sad for the children.

“The school keeps back money to improve buildings not to repair things that don’t need replacing

“It’s disappointing to spend money on things that shouldn’t really need to be replaced.

“Actions like this disadvantage our children, they deserve the very best.

“We work really hard to make the school a nice environment.”

Mr Smith said he estimated the repairs would cost between £500 and £600.

He added: “We found the damage on Thursday morning.

“One of the staff made me aware.

“There were shatter marks on one of the larger classroom windows and when we investigated there were ball bearings so we called the police.

“It happened to one of the classrooms on Mill Road.

“The damage is quite extensive so the whole window will have to be replaced.

“It’s on several panes.”

Mr Smith said this was the first incident of its kind at the primary school.

He said the school had been ‘quite lucky’ with vandalism but revealed governors had been forced to take action to secure the perimeter of the school after a problem with people trespassing on the grounds.

Market Rasen PCSO Neal Evans said: “The offender has used small 5mm ball bearings to cause the damage.”

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We haven’t made any arrests yet and the investigation is on going.”

Anyone who has any information should call Lincolnshire Police on the non emergency number, 101.

You should then quote reference 18000276550.