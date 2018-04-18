Round up of news from the courts of Lincolnshire

William Stephens, 20, of Kingfisher Drive, Market Rasen, has been fined £300 and banned from driving for 12 months, Lincoln M agistrates’ Court heard on March 26.

The court was told how Stephens pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra in Willingham Road, Market Rasen when he had 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - just over the legal limit of 35.

He has been ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Joshua Chambers, 22, of Manor Cottages, Market Rasen, has admitted breaching a community order, Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on April 4.

The court was told how Chambers failed to attend his unpaid work appointments on February 3 and 10.

Because of the breach, Chambers has been ordered to do an extra 12 hours of unpaid work on top of his original 100.

Bartely Albone, 22, of Long Lane, Hackthorn, drove an Audi vehicle at a speed exceeding 60 miles per hour on the A46 Market Rasen Road at Dunholme on July 18,last year, Boston Magistrates’ Court heard on April 6.

Albone has been found guilty under the single justice procedure.

The case has been adjourned until September 10, when Albone is due to be sentenced at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court.