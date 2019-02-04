Residents in shock after alleged ‘armed’ robbery in Market Rasen

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that enquiries are continuing after a robbery in Market Rasen at the weekend.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “At 7.30pm on Saturday (February 2) at McColls, Market Rasen, a man went in and demanded money, took some cash and made off. “Enquiries continue. No injuries and no arrests at this stage.”

The Market Rasen Neighbourhood Watch Facebook page posted a statement shortly after the incident.

It read: “This is not something that occurs in Market Rasen.

“The community is shocked to say the least.

“Let’s hope whoever has done this is caught and brought to justice.”

