Reports of intruder in Middle Rasen

Lincolnshire Police have received reports of a man believed to be trying a door handle in Middle Rasen.

The incident was called in at 4am on Wednesday, January 24.

It is believed that a man had been trying a door handle, and when disturbed cycled off in the direction of the A631.

He is described as having short brown hair, being of skinny build, and was wearing a black tracksuit.

Despite other posts on Facebook sites regarding intruders in gardens and possible break-ins, this is the only incident police believe is related to Facebook reports. Giving advice to concerned residents, a police spokesman said: “If anyone sees or hears any suspicious activity we would urge them to report it. Even if nothing is stolen it is important that we have a full picture of what is going on, so our resources can be targeted accordingly. If you would like to talk to someone about reducing the risk of theft or burglary contact your Neighbourhood Team.”