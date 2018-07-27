Rasen woman given 40-months for double burglary

A Market Rasen woman has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to 40-months in prison after burgling the same property twice in the same night.

Samantha Davies (31), of King Street, admitted climbing through an open window on Gainsborough Road, Lea, Gainsborough, before taking a selection of goods.

She also admitted returning to the same property some time later to take some jewellery.

During the early hours of June 17, Davies climbed through the window, removing cigarettes, a mobile phone, a bank card, and a chequebook belonging to the victim.

A short while later, on the same night, Davies returned again. This time she went to the victim as he slept, removing a selection of jewellery from his person.

Officers received a report in the morning and arrested Davies on June 19 after she was identified as the suspect.

OIC Police Constable Dee Fry, of Gainsborough CID, said: “To target the victim once is cruel and cowardly, but to come back to the same property and repeat the offence in the same night is something that words will never quite be able to describe from the victims point of view.

“We are pleased that the offender has faced justice; our most important work now will be to support the victim in their recovery to get their life back to how it was.”