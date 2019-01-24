Rasen’s vandal-hit park gets long-awaited CCTV

CCTV has finally been installed at a Market Rasen playground that has been a long-term target for vandals.

After months of waiting, the town’s Mill Road park now has CCTV cameras, operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

West Lindsey District Council communities manager Grant White said: “West Lindsey District Council in conjunction with Market Rasen Town Council installed CCTV cameras in Mill Road Park on Tuesday, last week.

“We have been aware of a number of incidents taking place in this locality, including anti-social behaviour and criminal damage, which is why we have installed cameras.

“The CCTV is additional to other cameras already operating in the town.

“All of the cameras are monitored from West Lindsey District Council’s control room, where all staff are fully vetted.

“If an incident does take place, images are recorded and shared with police.”

And residents are thrilled with the latest installation.

Julie Lambie said: “Brilliant. Let’s hope now the ones who vandalised the park will stay clear.”

And Johanna Grant said: “Yes [it] definitely [will stop anti social behaviour problems], should have been done months ago.”

Market Rasen mayor John Matthews said: “This was an MRTC initiative in conjunction with re-developing the Skate Park and as part of the overall CCTV coverage within town.

“For one reason or another it has taken a very long time for the installation to be completed.”

But not everyone is optimistic.Darryll Easden said: “I give it a week until the camera is vandalised or nicked.”

The Rasen Mail last week reported how a resident told a Market Rasen Town Council meeting that several bins at Mill Road play area had been damaged and part of the roundabout had melted after deliberate fires over the Christmas holiday period.

The town council has vowed to claw back ‘financial compensation’ from those responsible.