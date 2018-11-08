Rasen Police: Residents should ‘not be in fear’ after ‘isolated incident’

Market Rasen Police say residents in the town should ‘not be in fear and continue to go about their daily business’ after an ‘isolated incident’ involving an elderly female.

A police spokesman said: “There has been some talk around town with regards to an assault of an elderly female in the bus shelter at Market Rasen on Tuesday, October 30.

“To clarify, an altercation did take place between a elderly female and a male; the female was not harmed in any way, but was clearly upset by the incident.

“This incident was not reported to the police until Thursday, November 1 and police then attended to take the report.

“The individual could not be identified at the time of the report, but police did quickly identified the male and he was promptly arrested and dealt with on the morning of Friday, November 2.

“This was an isolated incident, residents should not be in fear and should continue to go about their daily business in the knowledge that this behaviour will not be tolerated.”