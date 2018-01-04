Rasen man pleads guilty to thefts

A Market Rasen man has pleaded guilty to four offences of theft, and is due to face sentencing soon.

Kyle Garry Husak, 29, of Elm Tree Close, Market Rasen, pleaded guilty to thefts of lead and copper piping on three occasions.

The thefts took place over a two month period last year, with the first on November 5, the second on November 20, and the third on December 19.

The latest offence took place at Market Rasen railway station, involving theft of lead guttering to the value of £750.

Husak also stole copper piping to the value of £200 in November.

In a separate incident, Mr Husak also stole a pedal cycle valued at £800 on August 17.

He appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Thursday, December 21, where he pleaded guilty to all offences.

Husak was remanded on conditional bail until January 15, after which he will be sentenced.