Market Rasen Police have issued a warning to residents after two shed burglaries took place on Saturday, April 21.

Police say the burglaries, which involved the theft of two expensive bikes, are thought to have occurred between 11am and 4pm on Gainsborough Road, Market Rasen.

Items stolen were a Cannondale CAAD12 (dark green) with high visibility highlights on the frame, and a Cube pelleton SL (black) with white writing and white highlights on the frame.

Call 101 with information.