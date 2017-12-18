Police recruitment drive focuses on foreign language needs

Do you speak a foreign language and would consider joining the police? If so you might be just the person the force are looking for!

Lincolnshire Police is now recruiting for police officers who as well as being fluent in English, are fluent in Polish, Latvian or Lithuanian.

The recruitment drive will help Lincolnshire Police to improve its service to communities across the county, and particularly in Boston and South Holland.

Chief constable Bill Skelly said: “We are always looking at how we can improve our service to residents and language barriers often prevent us from giving the very best service to residents who speak limited English.

“We have to be flexible and adjust our workforce to the needs of communities or we are not being efficient in the way we work.

“Having police officers with these particular language skills will be a huge benefit to our investigations and help to ensure vital information is not missed. “This will also help us to safeguard the public, support victims of crime, solve more cases and bring offenders to justice – all at a much quicker rate than we currently can.”

“It is essential we bridge these gaps with our communities and we will continue to put the right people with the right skills in positions where they can make a huge difference.”

To find out more and apply, visit www.lincs.police.uk/about-us/join-us/vacancies