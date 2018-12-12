Police launch CCTV appeal after Market Rasen theft

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a man who they could believe could help with an investigation into a theft from a vehicle in Market Rasen.

Overnight on November 20/November 21, a JCB parked at a site on Old Dairy Road, Market Rasen, was broken into and a selection of tools were taken.

If you have any information, or know the person in the video, call 101 quoting incident number 45 of November 21.

You can also email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 45 of November 21.