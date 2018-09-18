Police launch CCTV appeal after Caistor theft

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying some men who they believe could help with an investigation into the theft of oil drums in Caistor.

Between 12:25am and 12:30am on Friday, August 31, two men arrived at Caistor High Street, before reportedly stealing oil drums.

Do you know these men? EMN-180918-115652001

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We appreciate the pictures aren’t great quality, but if you do happen to identify the men in the images please let us know.”

If you have any information which could help police, call 101 quoting reference 18000416853 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the reference 18000416853 in the subject box.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org