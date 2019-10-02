Police issue CCTV appeal after Welton shop theft

Lincolnshire Police would like to speak to this man in connection with a theft committed in Welton.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “At around 4.30pm on Wednesday, September 11, a man entered the Co-op in Ryland Road, Welton, placed meat and other items into a holdall and left without paying.

“The suspect is around 6ft tall, athletic build, and was wearing grey shorts and trainers, a black and grey T shirt and had short dark hair.

“He has a distinctive tattoo on his right wrist, and was carrying a black and green sports holdall.”

If you know this man or have any information, call 101 quoting incident reference number 285 of September 11.