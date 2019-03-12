Police issue CCTV appeal after attempted theft of alcohol

Lincolnshire Police would like to speak to these people who may be able to assist with their theft investigation from Market Rasen.

On Saturday, February 23, it was reported that three men and one woman entered the Tesco store on Linwood Road, before attempting to steal champagne and spirits.

Do you recognise this man? EMN-191203-134756001

The individuals were stopped as they attempted to enter the store for a second time.

• If you recognise anyone in the photos, or have any information, call 101 quoting incident 114 of February 25 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 114 of February 25.

Do you recognise this woman? EMN-191203-134806001