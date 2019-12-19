Police issue appeal to find witnesses of Caistor RTC

Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal for help to trace a witness who may be able to assist with an investigation into a crash in Caistor last Friday (December 13).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “At around 9pm on December 13 we received a report of a collision involving a Skoda Octavia and a pedestrian in Audby Top, Caistor

“We issued an appeal to trace the family of the pedestrian who was taken to hospital with serious injuries. We have now managed to trace the family and we have identified the man as Vitalij Valiuk.

“We are now trying to trace the driver of a small silver car who we believe may have witnessed this collision.

“Investigating officers would like to thank the public for their support with this appeal.

Mr Valiuk remains in hospital with serious injuries.

If you have any information which could assist officers with their enquiries, call 101 quoting reference 442 of December 13.