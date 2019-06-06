Police issue appeal after theft of tools in Bardney

Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal for information following a theft in Barndey earlier this week.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Overnight of Monday, June 4/Tuesday, June, at Bardney Bridge, Station Road unknown persons have broken into acontainer by breaking the lock.

“They stole a generator, a saw, a floor planner, a drill, a hoover and two exstention cords.”

If you have any information call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 78 of June 5 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident number 78 of June 5 in the subject of your email.