Police in Market Rasen launch appeal after identity fraud offence

Police officers in Market Rasen have today (Monday) launched a public appeal following an identity fraud offence last month.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We wish to speak to these three men in the images to assist us, following a report of credit cards being set-up in the victim’s name, and money spent.”

If you recognise these men, call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 430 of December 3, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with incident number 430 of December 3 in the subject box.

Alternatively, call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.