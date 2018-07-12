Police condemn damage at Keelby Primary Academy

A police inspector for West Lindsey has confirmed patrols have been stepped up in Keelby following a spate of anti-social behaviour incidents at the Primary Academy.

Police have condemned the ‘unacceptable’ behaviour of those responsible.

Inspector Nigel Key, Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for West Lindsey said: “We have stepped up our patrols in the area and will be speaking to residents and the local community to identify who is responsible for causing damage and this overall anti-social behaviour at the school.

“The school has suffered from incidents over a week and this behaviour is unacceptable.

“I’d ask anyone who has seen youths at the school after hours - or has information that will help establish who is responsible - to call in on 101.”

Lincolnshire Police told the Rasen Mail they had received at least four reports from the school of damage and anti-social behaviour.

The incidents occured on Thursday, June 21, Monday, July 2 and Tuesday, July 3 - but the school has reported no further incidents have taken place since July 3.

Police say the incidents include tiles being pulled off the roof, outdoor play equipment being moved to the front entrance of the school, obscene words spelt out using building blocks and people walking on the glass roofing on top of some of the buildings.

Caistor Police have issued an appeal for information regarding the incident on June 21.

They say roof tiles were removed and smashed at the school, and have issued a discription of a male, approximately 13-years-old, with afro-style hair wearing a white t-shirt.

If you have information, call 101 quoting crime reference number 18000289496.

*The Rasen Mail contacted the Academy for a comment but did not receive a reply at deadline (yesterday) Tuesday..