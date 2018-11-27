Police chief backs gender equality campaign in Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire Police's Deputy Chief Constable Craig Naylor has signed up to the HeForShe campaign, pledging the force’s commitment to a gender equal world.

The DCC became the latest person worldwide to sign up to the campaign, which was created by the United Nations as an invitation for men and people of all gender to stand in solidarity with women to create a united force for gender equality.

DCC Craig Naylor supports the #HeforShe campaign.

DCC Naylor said: “I’m a huge believer that actions speak louder than words. A fair and equal society needs people of all backgrounds to get behind, and show their support, by taking action and pledging to make equality part of who they are.

“As a police officer, our job is to allow everyone of all backgrounds to live safe and freely in society. A big part of this doesn’t just come from police officers responding to crime, it comes from everybody getting together to create the conditions for a world where police officers don’t have to respond to a hate incident, or a hate crime.

“It needs every one of all backgrounds to get together to help create these conditions.

“I stand in solidarity with women to create a bold, visible and united force for gender equality, to allow policing to better represent all of our communities. As a husband, and a father of two daughters, I want to create the right environment for the current and future generations to work, travel, and live in.”