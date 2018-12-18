Police called to three-vehicle RTC on A46 near Claxby

Lincolnshire Police attended a three-vehicle RTC on the A46 near Claxby yesterday (Tuesday).

Firefighters from Market Rasen were called to assist, and according to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, the RTC involved a MAN Low Loader truck, a Vauxhall Vivaro and a Land Rover Freelander.

Firefighters ensured all vehicles were safe, and used soil to soak up a small vehicle fuel leak.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman added: “The RTC was called in at 08.12am.

“There were three vehicles involved. Injuries are not believed to be serious or life threatening.”