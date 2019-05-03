Police believe human foot ‘was deliberately dismembered’

Forensic experts assisting detectives leading the investigation into the discovery of a human foot in New Waltham believe it to be that of a woman over the age of 16.

Extensive searches of the area have been carried out after the body part was found on a path near the old railway track at Louth Road at around 6.45am last Thursday (April 25).

Detective Chief Inspector Al Curtis, who is leading the investigation, said: “Forensic specialists are continuing to assist us with further examination of the foot and small section of lower leg to help establish the circumstances of how it came to be found in the area.

“Initial indications are that it is a woman over the age of 16, who is around 160cm tall – which is approximately 5ft 2in.

“However, this information is from preliminary pathological findings and as such we cannot rule anything out at this stage.

“Pathologists have also indicated that the foot is likely to have been deliberately dismembered and that they believe this has happened at some point during the last 12 months.

“Our main focus is to establish who the woman is and how her foot came to be found here.

“We’re examining local, regional and national reports of missing people and while our initial physical searches of the area are now complete we cannot rule out the possibility of further searches being carried out as new evidence and lines of enquiry emerge.

“I’d like to thank all those who have contacted us with information so far and would ask that anyone who believes they can assist our investigation calls our non-emergency 101 line, quoting log 85 of April 25.

“If you’d rather not give your name, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”